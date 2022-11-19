India’s first private sector rocket tested successfully

Sriharikota, November 18
6 metres the height of the single-stage rocket Vikram-S
89.5 km distance it covered in space after launch from ISRO centre at Sriharikota
291 seconds the ‘Mission Prarambh’ (meaning the beginning) lasted
116 km away from the launch site the rocket descended into the Bay of Bengal
The feat bears testimony to the immense talent of our youth. — Narendra Modi, PM
Firm behind the feat
- Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace, founded by IIT alumni Naga Bharat Daka (Madras), Chandana (Kharagpur)
