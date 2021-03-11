Narrow-minded comments: MEA hits back at 'serial critics' Pakistan, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, June 6

For the second day running, India sought to defuse the controversy in West Asian countries over adverse comments made by the ruling party spokesperson on Prophet Mohammed.

First shot into limelight as ABVP student leader when elected president of the Delhi University Students’ Union in 2008.

Nupur Sharma, 37, did her graduation from Hindu College, studied law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University, and then she went to the London School of Economics and pursued law.

At the same time, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly pushed back at some of the observations by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Pakistan which summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad on Monday. The MEA had strong words for “serial offenders” OIC and Pakistan, both of whom frequently comment adversely on events in India. Terming Islamabad as a “serial violator of minority rights”, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while India accorded the highest respect to all religions, in Pakistan “fanatics are eulogised and monuments built in their honour”.

Bagchi called on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in “alarmist propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India”.

On the OIC statement, besides rejecting the “unwarranted and narrow-minded comments”, Bagchi wanted it to stop “pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions”.

In Maldives, an attempt by the opposition to make political capital out of the controversy fell flat after its resolution failed to get traction in the Majlis. The Progressive Party of Maldives, whose activists were arrested two days back for protesting against “Indian military presence” in the country, had unsuccessfully pushed for a resolution that sought to criticise India for the comments.

Summoned by Qatar, Kuwait and Iran, Indian envoys in their readouts followed a similar pattern – they termed it the work of a fringe which did not reflect the views of the Indian Government and stated that action had been taken against the offenders who held no government posts. The three countries seemed to have accepted the explanation and may be inclined to let the matter rest. All the three readouts mentioned prominently the Indian envoys explanation, with Qatar, in particular, welcoming the action taken by the BJP to suspend the office-bearer concerned. Oman also summoned the Indian envoy and served him a demarche on comments.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Afghanistan too condemned the controversial remarks on Monday, stressing the importance of respecting all religious beliefs. Bahrain and Saudi Arabia also welcomed the decision of the BJP to suspend its spokeswoman.

