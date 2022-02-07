Nation grew up listening to Lata Mangeshkar's timeless melodies

How did a Marathi-speaking singer not conversant with Urdu perfect her diction in the language? The answer goes back to 1947 when Lata Mangeshkar met Dilip Kumar for the first time and he expressed doubts over her pronunciation, prompting her to get lessons from a maulana.

Honoured: Lata Mangeshkar with Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Photo: PTI

Lata had recalled her experiments with Urdu in Kumar’s autobiography “The Substance and the Shadow” and said Kumar gave her a gift “unknowingly and unhesitatingly” in their first meeting itself. She was introduced to the actor by composer Anil Biswas.

Honoured: Lata Mangeshkar with PM Narendra Modi. Photos: PTI

Lata Mangeshkar with her siblings (from left) Usha, Asha, Meena and Hridaynath in Pune.

The veteran singer with actress Rekha.

Lata Mangeshkar traced her roots to Goa

Mumbai: Indore-born Lata Mangeshkar, whose immortal voice held sway over generations, traced her roots to the Mangeshi village in the coastal state of Goa. Lord Mangesh, whose idol is situated at the famous temple of Mangeshi in Goa, was her family deity and that’s how the traditional Brahmin family came to be associated with the title of ‘Mangeshkar’.