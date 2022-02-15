PM leads tributes to Pulwama bravehearts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

Top leaders of the country today paid homage to the bravehearts on the third anniversary of the Pulwama terror attacks, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the bravery of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who lost their lives in the incident, motivated every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.

On February 14, 2019, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had attacked a convoy of the CRPF at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 personnel of the force.

In a retaliatory strike, the Indian Air Force had carried out an airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26, 2019, targeting terrorist camps.

Several events were organised across the country to mark the occasion.

The CRPF also held a series of functions, including one near the scene of the attack to pay floral tributes to their colleagues.

The PM in a Twitter post said, “I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “This country will never forget the sacrifice of the brave CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama in 2019. I pay my tributes to them.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, paid tributes to the CRPF jawans. “Heartfelt tributes to the brave jawans of the CRPF who upheld the sovereignty of the country by making their supreme sacrifice in the cowardly terrorist attack of Pulwama. The nation will always be indebted to your sacrifice. Your bravery will continue to inspire us to root out terrorism,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted in Hindi by saying: “We can never forget the martyrs of Pulwama. Their sacrifice and that of their families will not go in vain. We will ensure answers are given. Jai Hind.”