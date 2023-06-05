 Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe : The Tribune India

Train Tragedy

Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

Tampering likely with electronic interlocking system: Officials

Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

People try to identify their relatives from pictures of victims put on display in Balasore, Odisha, after Friday's accident involving three trains. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

Giving credence to the sabotage theory, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday recommended a CBI probe into the Balasore train tragedy which claimed 275 lives.

Editorial: Safety first

“The way the accident took place and taking into account the situation and the information we have received so far, it has been decided to recommend a CBI probe,” Vaishnaw told reporters in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

Bodies unclaimed, morgues run out of space

  • Bodies unclaimed, Balasore facing space crunch in morgues
  • State govt has shifted 187 of the bodies from Balasore to Bhubaneswar
  • Authorities buying coffins, ice and formalin chemicals to preserve bodies

Oppn guns for minister

  • Opposition parties stepped up pressure for Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation
  • Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge called for fixing accountability from top to bottom
  • Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacked Modi government, questioned death figures
Mourning relatives of victims outside a mortuary in Balasore. Reuters

Earlier in the day, he had said the cause of the accident was related to electric point machine and electronic interlocking. “The setting of the point machine was changed. How and why it was done will be revealed in the probe report. The root cause of the horrifying incident has been identified... Let the report come out. I will just say that the root cause and the people responsible for the criminal act have been identified,” he said.

Officials indicated at possible “sabotage” and “tampering” with the electronic interlocking system, which detects the presence of trains.

Top officials, while explaining how the point machine and the interlocking system function, said it “is a fail-safe system, which means that even if it fails, all signals will turn red and all train operations will stop”. “Now, as the minister said there was a problem with the signalling system, it could be that someone has done some digging without seeing the cables. Running of any machine is prone to failures,” said Jaya Verma Sinha, member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board.

The officials ruled out driver error and system malfunction and said there was “no question of over-speeding”.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, NCP, TMC, CPI and the RJD, demanded Vaishnaw’s resignation with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling for fixing accountability from top to bottom.

Petition seeks probe by retired SC judge

A PIL in the Supreme Court has sought a direction to the Centre to set up a commission of inquiry, headed by a retired SC judge, and consisting of technical members to probe the train accident. The petition is likely to be mentioned on Monday for urgent listing.

(With PTI inputs)

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin father-son duo arrested for assaulting, exploiting teenage girls in Canada

3
Nation

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind 'criminal' act identified

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Opposition leaders, calls them 'ek thaali ke chhatte battee'; Sidhu retorts

5
Nation

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

6
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

7
Entertainment

Big-screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94; PM Modi pays tributes

8
Nation

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

9
Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

10
J & K

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Top News

Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

Tampering likely with electronic interlocking system: Offici...

‘Driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror, it's crashing': Rahul Gandhi’s barb at PM Modi in US

‘Driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror, it's crashing': Rahul Gandhi’s barb at PM Modi in US

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

No survivors were found at the crash site, Virginia state po...

187 bodies not identified yet; toll revised to 275

187 bodies not identified yet; toll revised to 275

Ex-CJ Lamba to head Manipur probe panel; lift blockades, says Shah

Ex-CJ Lamba to head Manipur probe panel; lift blockades, says Shah


Cities

View All

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP

Philanthropist’s profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Fourth case against gang of 5 for human smuggling

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Dog electrocuted by livewire in fence, house occupant booked

2 Himachal-based drug suppliers among 3 held

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

Bihar woman found dead in Delhi's Narela

Human chain to save Yamuna from pollution

591 stubble-burning cases in district so far

591 stubble-burning cases in district so far

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Cleaner murders driver, sets body on fire

Open House: Do you see more accountability and transparency in the government offices now?

Meet the wildlife guardians — munshi, driver, daily wager & 3 helpers

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Over 70 units of blood collected