THE horrific crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha is one of India’s deadliest rail accidents. The Balasore tragedy has claimed 275 lives, even as the Ministry of Railways has sought a CBI probe. The incident is a grim reminder that the safety of passengers has to be the foremost priority when it comes to infrastructure modernisation. In this age of rapid technological advancements, it should not need reiteration that the primary focus must be on minimising the scope of human error and ensuring safe travel. The risks involved in relying on outdated signalling practices and an ageing infrastructure are far too many to warrant any delay in upgradation.

The Railway Minister has been vocal about the installation of the Kavach anti-train collision system across the vast network. It can alert the loco pilot, take control of the brakes and bring the train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a certain distance. Questions are being raised about its tardy installation, besides misplaced priorities. The launch of new-look and more comfortable trains is welcome, but an accident of this magnitude and under such circumstances throws up concerns about the safety framework. Is a bullet train more important at this juncture than a massive influx of investment to modernise the railways?

Though incidents of train derailment and collision have decreased in the recent past, human error continues to pose hazards. As population growth fuels the demand for more trains, it will only put more pressure on the network. What’s expected is a frank reassessment of the rail network expansion plans. In the attempt to provide faster and easier travel, it’s essential to put safety first.