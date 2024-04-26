First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 25

The District Election Office here carried out first randomisation of EVMs for the upcoming General Election-2024. Those present during the process included DEO Yash Garg and representatives of various political parties.

Garg said he had issued direction for conducting the Lok Sabha elections in a transparent and peaceful manner. The DEO also visited EVM-VVPAT warehouse at the new Mini-Secretariat.

He said 253 VVPATs, 233 ballot units and 233 control units were being sent to the Panchkula Assembly constituency and 268 VVPATs, 247 ballot units and 247 control units to the Kalka constituency for the forthcoming elections.

He said the machines of the Panchkula constituency would be kept in the strong room of Government Post Graduate College, Sector 1, and that of the Kalka segment at Government Women Post Graduate College, Sector 14.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta, ARO Gaurav Chauhan, Municipal Magistrate Mannat Rana along with representatives of political parties, including CPI(M), Indian National Lok Dal, Congress, Jannayak Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Bharatiya Janata Party were present on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula