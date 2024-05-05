INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Lok Sabha candidates — Kuldeep Kumar (East Delhi), Somnath Bharti (New Delhi) and Mahabal Mishra (West Delhi) — filed their nominations amid fanfare on Saturday. This time, the AAP and the Congress are jointly contesting the elections as part of the INDIA bloc.

Prominent AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Cabinet Minister Atishi and MLA Dilip Pandey, accompanied Kuldeep Kumar during a roadshow taken out in the presence of supporters. Before leaving for filing the papers, he sought blessings from his parents and Seema Sisodia, wife of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. He also paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar.

AAP leaders with party’s West Delhi candidate Mahabal Mishra in the Raghubir Nagar area. Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Sanjay Singh hailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for fielding Kuldeep Kumar from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. He said Kuldeep Kumar, who represents the Dalit community, is contesting the elections from a general seat.

AAP candidate Somnath Bharti during a rally. Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

He said, “The Chief Minister has set a great example in democracy… Today, the BJP is trying to end Baba Saheb’s Constitution, reservation, democracy and elections. An elected Chief Minister has been put in jail. This is the right time for the public to respond to Kejriwal being jailed with votes. The BJP will face a crushing defeat on all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats.”

“The INDIA bloc government will be formed in the country with more than 300 seats,” he added. The Rajya Sabha MP also congratulated Rahul Gandhi on filing nomination papers from the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat. He said Rahul Gandhi will win the elections by a big margin.

“The AAP is not contesting the elections in Uttar Pradesh, but our workers are campaigning for the INDIA bloc candidates,” he added. Atishi said, “It is evident from the crowd gathered here that Kuldeep Kumar ‘Monu’ will become the MP from East Delhi.”

Before filing the nomination papers, Kuldeep Kumar, in a post on X, said, “A youth coming from a normal family never dreams of joining politics, but Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia showed faith in me and gave me a chance to become the voice of the common people. I promise both of them that the people of Delhi will respond to the Chief Minister’s arrest by pressing the ‘jhadu’ (broom) button and will uproot the dictatorship from the country.”

A large number of people with AAP flags and caps joined the roadshows of Somnath Bharti and Mahabal Mishra. They raised slogans “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se”.

Somnath Bharti was accompanied by AAP leaders, MLAs and councillors, including Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Shelly Oberoi.

Somnath Bharti’s wife Lipika and their two children also took part in the roadshow taken out before filing the nomination papers.

He said, “This time, these are different elections. This time, the elections are held to save democracy and the Constitution.” Meanwhile, Mahabal Mishra was accompanied Sanjay Singh and Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot. Congress workers also participated in the march carried out in his support.

Mishra said people still remember the work done by him in Delhi after becoming an MP on the Congress ticket in 2009. “With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, the INDIA bloc will liberate the country from dictatorship,” he added.

‘BJP will face crushing defeat’ The BJP is trying to end Baba Saheb’s Constitution, reservation, democracy and elections. An elected CM has been put in jail. This is the right time for the public to respond with votes to his arrest. The BJP will face a crushing defeat on all Delhi LS seats. — Sanjay Singh, aap MP

