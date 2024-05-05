Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 4

The Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) on Saturday released a development agenda for the holistic development of the holy city for the perusal of the candidates of all political parties contesting from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.

The agenda stated that since the approval of the Post Graduate Institute of Horticulture Research and Education (PGIHRE) for Amritsar, the state government has, so far, not procured a chunk of 30 acres of land for it. It suggested them to approach the Central Agriculture Department to get the budget sanctioned to purchase the land required for the establishment of PGIHRE’s administrative, academic and residential blocks.

Similarly, the procurement of the land required for the construction of the Patti-Makhu rail link has been hanging fire for years and they could be instrumental in getting the funds approved from the Union Railway Ministry to purchase land in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts for the proposed railway line.

The international trade of India with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Middle-East countries must be resumed through the Attari-Wagah Integrated checkpost. The border districts of Punjab, including Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur and Fazilka must be sanctioned tax rebates on a par with hill states like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) must be set up in Amritsar to serve the entire Majha region of the state. In addition, it could also promote medical tourism. Keeping in view the rising number of air passengers, the terminal of Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport must be extended.

International IT companies must be encouraged to set up their business in Amritsar to avail the services of Software Technology Park of India, Amritsar.

Central Law and Justice Ministry must be approached to set up a Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High court in Amritsar. Some sessions of Punjab Assembly must be held in Amritsar. A convention and exhibition centre of international standards must be established in Amritsar. A multipurpose sports stadium and food processing units are urgently required in Amritsar.

The establishment of vendor zones, the BRTS bus service and the radio towers and recording studios at Gharinda (Amritsar) village to counter the anti-national propaganda must be done at the earliest.

