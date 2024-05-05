 Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa : The Tribune India

  Jalandhar
  • Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Relatives express shock on the news of Kamalpreet's arrest, say he was always a source of pride for the village

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Kamalpreet Singh. PTI



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 5

Kamalpreet Singh, 22, from Chak Kallan village in Nakodar, Jalandhar, is one of the three Indian nationals (all from Punjab) recently arrested by Canadian police in connection with the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

According to information, Kamalpreet migrated to Canada on a student visa in 2019 following his completion of Class XII exams.

His father, Satnam Singh, works as an arhtiya (commission agent) at the mandi of Shankar Dana village and is also a member of the panchayat, owning 25 acres of land at Chak Kallan village.

Satnam Singh resides in the village with his wife and mother, whereas his son Kamalpreet and daughter, who has been married in Canada, live in Edmonton.

A relative of Kamalpreet, requesting anonymity, said he comes from a well-off and respected family. He said it was shocking for the village, as Kamalpreet, whom he described as a diligent and innocent young man, was always a source of pride for the village.

He said Karanpreet Singh of Sundhal village near Batala, who is also named in the case, is Kamalpreet’s friend and shared the room with him.

Karan Brar of Kotkapura had acted as a mediator in Kamalpreet’s sister's marriage a year ago. He said it was during this time that Kamalpreet came into contact with Brar; prior to that, they had no connection.

“All his friends were moving to Canada, and he also expressed a desire to go there to pursue his dreams. None of us can believe that he could ever be implicated in such an act," said neighbours of Satnam Singh, requesting anonymity.

Despite repeated attempts to meet Satnam Singh at his home at Chak Kallan village and contact him over phone, he did not respond.

Meanwhile, SHO Nakodar, Inspector Jai Ram, said Kamalpreet did not have any criminal history in the district police records.

