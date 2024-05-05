 Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their internal politics

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 4

The Canadian authorities, who arrested three Indian nationals on Friday morning in connection with the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last June, have said their investigation has not concluded and they are probing the role of others, including officials of the Indian Government.

The gurdwara where Nijjar was shot.

Reacting on the matter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said what was happening in poll-bound Canada over Nijjar’s killing “is mostly due to their internal politics and nothing to do with India”. “A section of pro-Khalistan activists are using Canada’s democracy, creating a lobby and have become a vote bank,” he said.

The news of the arrests came on a day when the “Commission of inquiry into foreign interference in Canada” released its report, which said Indian officials and Canada-based proxies sought to influence the voting preferences of Canadian communities and politicians.

Inquiry based on evidence

The presence of more Indian ‘sleeper agents’ is very much at the centre of evidence and ongoing investigations. David Teboul, Canadian Police official

Trudeau govt failed to act

We told the Canadian govt many times not to give visa or political space to people causing problems, but it did nothing. S Jaishankar, EAM

“The investigation does not end here. We are aware that there are others out there that played a role in this homicide and we remain dedicated to identifying and arresting each one of them,” said Superintendent Mandeep Mooker, heading the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), at a press conference.

Citing sources, a report in Global News said the suspects had entered Canada on “student visa, but may have been working at the direction of Indian intelligence when they shot Nijjar”. Members of the “hit squad” are alleged to have played different roles as shooters, drivers and spotters on the day Nijjar was killed at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, it wrote.

The Canadian Royal and Mounted Police (RCMP) said all three — Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and Karanpreet Singh (28) – were living as non-permanent residents in Canada for the last three to five years and were arrested from Edmonton where they were currently living. The police from three jurisdictions — British Columbia, Alberta and Edmonton – were involved in the arrests.

According to court records, Brar has been charged with a murder that took place in Surrey on June 18, 2023 (Nijjar). He also faces a charge of conspiracy to murder on May 1, 2023, in Edmonton and Surrey, the Global News report said.

“The IHIT is releasing photos of the accused men in the hope of furthering its investigation. Anyone who may have seen these individuals, in or around Surrey, in the weeks leading up to the homicide, or anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the IHIT,” he added.

Mooker said coordination with India was “challenging and rather difficult for the last several years” and pointed out that “we would not be at this point without the bravery and courage of the Sikh community coming forward with information for this investigation”.

Another RCMP official David Teboul said the presence of more Indian “sleeper agents” was very much at the centre of evidence and ongoing investigations, reported CBC News.

Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh

Roots of suspects traced to Batala, Kotkapura

Kamalpreet Singh (22)

  • Said to be a native of Punjab even as state police fail to trace his family

Karanpreet Singh (28)

  • Hails from Sundal village in Batala; father Sukhdev Singh is a granthi at village gurdwara
  • Father-son used to drive trucks in Dubai before Karanpreet moved to Canada 3 years ago
  • Sukhdev returned home; linked with union whose leaders are facing charges for 2021 Red Fort violence

Karan Brar (22)

  • Belongs to Kotkapura; his father Mandeep Singh Brar passed away about two weeks ago
  • Mother Ramandeep lives in Singapore; presently in Punjab for husband’s last rites
  • Grandfather Balbir Singh Brar says his arrest double blow to family, can’t believe allegation levelled by Canadian govt

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #S Jaishankar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

2
Jalandhar

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

3
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

4
Diaspora

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

5
Diaspora

Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case

6
Punjab

NSA no hurdle, but contesting may not be easy for Amritpal Singh

7
Trending

‘Win Raebareli before challenging for top’: Russian chess great Kasparov's cryptic post on Rahul Gandhi sets social media on fire

8
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof

9
Delhi

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

10
Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...

Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds

INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds

MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...

Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake


Cities

View All

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at Amritsar airport

Tarn Taran: Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on removal of protestors from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested by Chandigarh police with 774 grams of heroin

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered, say victim’s father

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications

Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

Delhi High Court grants 3 more months to trial court to conclude Haryana judicial paper leak case

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Hoshiarpur: Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at LPU hostel

Know your candidates fielded from Jalandhar constituency

Jalandhar: 5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib