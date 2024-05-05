Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 4

The Canadian authorities, who arrested three Indian nationals on Friday morning in connection with the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last June, have said their investigation has not concluded and they are probing the role of others, including officials of the Indian Government.

Reacting on the matter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said what was happening in poll-bound Canada over Nijjar’s killing “is mostly due to their internal politics and nothing to do with India”. “A section of pro-Khalistan activists are using Canada’s democracy, creating a lobby and have become a vote bank,” he said.

The news of the arrests came on a day when the “Commission of inquiry into foreign interference in Canada” released its report, which said Indian officials and Canada-based proxies sought to influence the voting preferences of Canadian communities and politicians.

“The investigation does not end here. We are aware that there are others out there that played a role in this homicide and we remain dedicated to identifying and arresting each one of them,” said Superintendent Mandeep Mooker, heading the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), at a press conference.

Citing sources, a report in Global News said the suspects had entered Canada on “student visa, but may have been working at the direction of Indian intelligence when they shot Nijjar”. Members of the “hit squad” are alleged to have played different roles as shooters, drivers and spotters on the day Nijjar was killed at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, it wrote.

The Canadian Royal and Mounted Police (RCMP) said all three — Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and Karanpreet Singh (28) – were living as non-permanent residents in Canada for the last three to five years and were arrested from Edmonton where they were currently living. The police from three jurisdictions — British Columbia, Alberta and Edmonton – were involved in the arrests.

According to court records, Brar has been charged with a murder that took place in Surrey on June 18, 2023 (Nijjar). He also faces a charge of conspiracy to murder on May 1, 2023, in Edmonton and Surrey, the Global News report said.

“The IHIT is releasing photos of the accused men in the hope of furthering its investigation. Anyone who may have seen these individuals, in or around Surrey, in the weeks leading up to the homicide, or anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the IHIT,” he added.

Mooker said coordination with India was “challenging and rather difficult for the last several years” and pointed out that “we would not be at this point without the bravery and courage of the Sikh community coming forward with information for this investigation”.

Another RCMP official David Teboul said the presence of more Indian “sleeper agents” was very much at the centre of evidence and ongoing investigations, reported CBC News.

Roots of suspects traced to Batala, Kotkapura

Kamalpreet Singh (22)

Said to be a native of Punjab even as state police fail to trace his family

Karanpreet Singh (28)

Hails from Sundal village in Batala; father Sukhdev Singh is a granthi at village gurdwara

Father-son used to drive trucks in Dubai before Karanpreet moved to Canada 3 years ago

Sukhdev returned home; linked with union whose leaders are facing charges for 2021 Red Fort violence

Karan Brar (22)

Belongs to Kotkapura; his father Mandeep Singh Brar passed away about two weeks ago

Mother Ramandeep lives in Singapore; presently in Punjab for husband’s last rites

Grandfather Balbir Singh Brar says his arrest double blow to family, can’t believe allegation levelled by Canadian govt

