 Canada again, floats target Indian leadership at pro-Khalistan rally : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Canada again, floats target Indian leadership at pro-Khalistan rally

Canada again, floats target Indian leadership at pro-Khalistan rally

Canada again, floats target Indian leadership at pro-Khalistan rally

Pro-Khalistan elements in Canada again targeted the India leadership and gave inflammatory speeches at a rally in Toronto this Sunday. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

Pro-Khalistan elements in Canada again targeted the India leadership and gave inflammatory speeches at a rally in Toronto this Sunday. A gathering the previous Sunday had seen pro-Khalistan chants in the presence of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Inflammatory speeches by separatists

  • 6-km Nagar Kirtan Parade organised by Ontario Gurdwara Committee carried separatist slogans and floats, including one showing PM Modi behind bars
  • Inflammatory speeches were made by Dal Khalsa’s Paramjit Mand and Avtar Singh Pannu, declared a terrorist by the Indian security agencies
  • This comes a week after pro-Khalistan slogans were raised in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s presence, prompting MEA to summon Deputy High Commissioner

This time it was a 6-km parade where the route and floats had separatist slogans targeting India, including one that showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi behind bars. Another float displayed a map of Khalistan and called for greater participation in an upcoming so-called referendum on the issue.

Reports said inflammatory speeches were delivered by Paramjit Mand of the Dal Khalsa and Avtar Singh Pannu, declared a terrorist by Indians security agencies. However, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who would feature in such events, was not seen. Pannun has refrained from attending any such event ever since Kahlistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Canada in June last year which was followed by US claims of an aborted attempt on his life as well.

Reacting to the raising of Khalistan slogans at an event in Toronto last Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had summoned Canada’s Deputy High Commissioner over the issue. The event had demonstrated that “political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence”, the MEA had said. The march was the annual Nagar Kirtan Parade organised by the Ontario Gurdwara Committee (OGC). Three days earlier, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) claimed to have arrested three Indians on study visas in connection with Nijjar’s killing. Reports in the Canadian media said the three youngsters were connected to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently incarcerated in a Delhi jail.

The event was attended by Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford. “It was great to join so many friends at the Sikh Spiritual Centre in Etobicoke for this year’s Vaisakhi celebrations and Khalsa Day Parade! During this special time for Ontario’s Sikh community, I wish you and your loved ones peace and prosperity as you celebrate the birth of the Khalsa,” he posted on X along with photos of interaction with children, women and other participants in the event.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has accused Ottawa of giving “separatism a certain legitimacy in the name of free speech” and warned that “it’s not a one-way street, a pushback will come”.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Justin Trudeau #Toronto


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for 'receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice'; AAP calls it conspiracy at BJP's behest

2
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

3
Haryana

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

4
Punjab

Punjab top poll official seeks report over BJP candidates being ‘prevented’ from campaigning

5
Jalandhar

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

6
Delhi

Delhi High Court asks trial court to expeditiously conclude 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

8
Diaspora

Survivor of Canada highway chase that left Indian couple, 3-month-old grandson dead says family 'reeling' from collision

9
India

Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

10
India

Canada again, floats target Indian leadership at pro-Khalistan rally

Don't Miss

View All
10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Top News

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...

Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off

Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off

a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...

ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...

High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat LS seats today

High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat Lok Sabha seats today


Cities

View All

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Last rites of woman farmer Balwinder Kaur performed

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Procurement: 6 lakh MT wheat reaches market

Two fire at jeweller’s shop after failing to get Rs 50L extortion money

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

SAD candidate quits party, may join BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Saini quits party, may join BJP

JP Nadda to address rally in Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon to file nomination on May 10

Manish Tewari promises one-time settlement to end housing board occupants’ woes

Congress candidate did nothing for previous constituency: Sanjay Tandon to voters

Mohali: Teams to keep strict vigil on campaign expenses

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Hoax emails: Union Home Secy reviews situation

Congress demands police action against BJP for ‘spreading fake news’

Want peace, justice and growth: Kanhaiya files nomination papers

Youngsters discuss INDIA bloc candidate’s bid for N-E Delhi

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

With 10 councillors in kitty, Congress finds the going tough in Jalandhar

Filing of papers begins today

CBI court denies bail to Jalandhar RPO

BSP candidate complains of unfair treatment in poll campaign

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Sat Paul Mittal School students bag top spots in ICSE Class X

Wheat harvesting almost over, only 35 farm fire incidents in Ludhiana district so far

Sidhwan Canal still far from being clean

2 youths gang-rape minor girl, booked

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

Farmer’s death during protest in Patiala: Autopsy refused after talks remain inconclusive

SKM protests, holds BJP responsible for farmer Surinder’s death at Sehri

Workshop of Centre of Indian Trade Union ends