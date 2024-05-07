Canada again, floats target Indian leadership at pro-Khalistan rally

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

Pro-Khalistan elements in Canada again targeted the India leadership and gave inflammatory speeches at a rally in Toronto this Sunday. A gathering the previous Sunday had seen pro-Khalistan chants in the presence of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Inflammatory speeches by separatists 6-km Nagar Kirtan Parade organised by Ontario Gurdwara Committee carried separatist slogans and floats, including one showing PM Modi behind bars

Inflammatory speeches were made by Dal Khalsa’s Paramjit Mand and Avtar Singh Pannu, declared a terrorist by the Indian security agencies

This comes a week after pro-Khalistan slogans were raised in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s presence, prompting MEA to summon Deputy High Commissioner

This time it was a 6-km parade where the route and floats had separatist slogans targeting India, including one that showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi behind bars. Another float displayed a map of Khalistan and called for greater participation in an upcoming so-called referendum on the issue.

Reports said inflammatory speeches were delivered by Paramjit Mand of the Dal Khalsa and Avtar Singh Pannu, declared a terrorist by Indians security agencies. However, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who would feature in such events, was not seen. Pannun has refrained from attending any such event ever since Kahlistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Canada in June last year which was followed by US claims of an aborted attempt on his life as well.

Reacting to the raising of Khalistan slogans at an event in Toronto last Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had summoned Canada’s Deputy High Commissioner over the issue. The event had demonstrated that “political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence”, the MEA had said. The march was the annual Nagar Kirtan Parade organised by the Ontario Gurdwara Committee (OGC). Three days earlier, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) claimed to have arrested three Indians on study visas in connection with Nijjar’s killing. Reports in the Canadian media said the three youngsters were connected to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently incarcerated in a Delhi jail.

The event was attended by Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford. “It was great to join so many friends at the Sikh Spiritual Centre in Etobicoke for this year’s Vaisakhi celebrations and Khalsa Day Parade! During this special time for Ontario’s Sikh community, I wish you and your loved ones peace and prosperity as you celebrate the birth of the Khalsa,” he posted on X along with photos of interaction with children, women and other participants in the event.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has accused Ottawa of giving “separatism a certain legitimacy in the name of free speech” and warned that “it’s not a one-way street, a pushback will come”.

