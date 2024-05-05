Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, May 4
A day after the Canadian authorities claimed to have arrested three Punjab youths over the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the state police on Saturday said based on information available so far, two of them did not have any criminal history or links with any gangster.
The Canadian police claimed to have busted a “hit squad” allegedly controlled by Indian security agencies for killing Nijjar. Those arrested were identified as Karanpreet Singh (28), Karan Brar (22) and Kamalpreet Singh (22).
The state police traced the families of Karanpreet and Karan, but nothing could be known about Kamalpreet, who is also said to be a native of Punjab. As per the police, Karanpreet hails from Sundal village under the jurisdiction of Ghanie ke Bangar police station in Batala. His father Sukhdev Singh is a granthi at the village gurdwara and a member of a farm union whose leaders are facing charges for violence at Red Fort on January 26, 2021, during the agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws.
Both father and son used to drive trucks in Dubai before Karanpreet moved to Canada three years ago and Sukhdev returned to India. Sukhdev and his wife refused to talk to the media. Karanpreet has two elder sisters, both are married.
Karan Brar belongs to Kotkapura. His father Mandeep Singh Brar, alias Bansa, died about two weeks ago. Mandeep was facing a case of cheating and forgery. Karan’s mother Ramandeep Kaur lives in Singapore and is presently in Punjab for the last rites and other rituals of her husband, said police sources. Traumatised at the news of her son’s arrest, she was hospitalised yesterday.
Karan’s grandfather Balbir Singh Brar said he couldn’t believe the allegation levelled by the Canada. There is no criminal history of Karan in Punjab, said Jasmeet Singh, SP, Faridkot. (With inputs from Balwant Garg in Faridkot and Ravi Dhaliwal in Batala)
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops
Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...
INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds
MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...