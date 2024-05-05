Blocked sewer inconveniences residents, commuters

Jalandhar, May 4
Residents and commuters near the Gazigulla railway crossing are facing inconvenience due to blocked sewer line.
Despite repeated requests to the authorities concerned, including the zonal commissioner, commissioner and Sewerage Department officials, nothing has been done to resolve the problem.
Suraj Birdi, a resident, said stagnant sewer water on the road raises a stink and poses serious health hazard to residents. He urged the authorities concerned to take effective measures to address the problem. He said commuters had to face a lot of difficulties.
Residents threatened that they would boycott the political parties in the forthcoming elections if the problem persists. “The problem resurfaces whenever it rains, leaving sewer lines blocked and water accumulated on roads for days, forcing children and students to navigate through dirty water,” the residents said.
“Foul smell emanating from the stagnant water has become unbearable,” they said.
Krishan Sharma, another resident, said despite bringing the issue to the notice of the authorities, nothing concrete had been done. “Candidates make lofty promises of development and providing top-notch facilities to residents during elections. Once elected, they fail to fulfil their commitments,” he said.
The residents said they were left with no other option but to stage protests.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing
Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops
Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...
Congress names Jay Narayan Patnaik as Puri candidate after Sucharita Mohanty exits Lok Sabha race citing lack of funds
Mohanty is the third Congress candidate to retreat from elec...
Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Maharashtra’s Sangli; no casualty
The chopper lands at a farm near Erandoli village in Miraj t...