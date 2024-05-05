Blocked sewer inconveniences residents, commuters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

Residents and commuters near the Gazigulla railway crossing are facing inconvenience due to blocked sewer line.

Despite repeated requests to the authorities concerned, including the zonal commissioner, commissioner and Sewerage Department officials, nothing has been done to resolve the problem.

Suraj Birdi, a resident, said stagnant sewer water on the road raises a stink and poses serious health hazard to residents. He urged the authorities concerned to take effective measures to address the problem. He said commuters had to face a lot of difficulties.

Motorists face a lot of difficulties due to accumulated sewer water on a road near the Gazigulla railway crossing in Jalandhar. Tribune photo

Residents threatened that they would boycott the political parties in the forthcoming elections if the problem persists. “The problem resurfaces whenever it rains, leaving sewer lines blocked and water accumulated on roads for days, forcing children and students to navigate through dirty water,” the residents said.

“Foul smell emanating from the stagnant water has become unbearable,” they said.

Krishan Sharma, another resident, said despite bringing the issue to the notice of the authorities, nothing concrete had been done. “Candidates make lofty promises of development and providing top-notch facilities to residents during elections. Once elected, they fail to fulfil their commitments,” he said.

The residents said they were left with no other option but to stage protests.

