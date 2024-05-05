Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

Residents and a former councillor are opposing the establishment of a liquor shop near the railway bridge on Jassian Road, here. The Municipal Corporation (MC) had previously taken action by sealing the premises but the shop was later unsealed. Now, questions are also being raised over the MC’s decision to unseal it.

Former Ward 94 councillor Gurpreet Singh Gopi raised residents’ concerns about the liquor shop. He said the shed for the shop was built on agricultural land without the proper change of land use. Converting a small part of the land for commercial use, for the liquor shop was not fair.

Gopi said the MC had sealed the shop earlier and why the seal was removed without the necessary certificate for change of land use. He urged the MC Commissioner to take action.

However, ATP MS Bedi provided a contrasting perspective, stating that the MC removed the seal as the vend owner had committed in writing to pay required fees for operating the vend. He argued that the road’s width, at 45 feet, could accommodate commercial establishments such as the liquor shop.

