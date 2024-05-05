Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 4

Residents, NGOs and associations of various colonies along Tung Dhab drain, spanning from Ranjit Avenue to Batala Road, Fatehgarh Churian Road, and new colonies on the north side held a demonstration at a bridge on Airport Road today by forming a human-chain. They were protesting against the government and the administration for failing to find solution to life-threatening effects of pollution in the drain. The aim of the protest was to press the authorities concerned to take urgent action to address the dire situation.

Residents protest to draw attention of political parties on Saturday. Tribune photo

The demonstration witnessed a significant turnout of residents and representatives of political parties contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Highly contaminated and toxic water and waste in the Tung Dhab drain is a major cause of concern for residents of nearby localities. They are forced to bear foul smell and toxic gases emanating from the drain.

Candidates from the Congress, the SAD, and the BJP joined the protest and expressed solidarity with residents while pledging to prioritise resolution of the issue if voted to power.

“People and resident associations of Amritsar are united in their demand for immediate action to address hazardous conditions created by the Tung Dhab drain,” said Parkash Singh Bhatty, an environmentalist, leading the demonstration.

“We are grateful for the support given by candidates in poll fray, who have pledged to find a sustainable solution to this pressing issue,” said Yogesh Kamra from Amritsar Vikas Manch.

Besides political representatives, several NGOs, including the Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM), Pollution Control Committee, Voice of Amritsar (VOA), Holy City Residents Welfare Association, Guru Amardass Avenue Welfare Society, Jujjar Singh Avenue Welfare Society, Hariyawal Punjab, and others, participated in the demonstration, underscoring the widespread concern and urgency surrounding the matter.

The impacts of the Tung Dhab drain have been felt by residents across various colonies, including Holy City Colony, Mahal village, and GNDU Professor’s Colony, with reports of environmental degradation.

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, residents are determined to make their voices heard and hold elected representatives accountable for addressing critical issues such as the Tung Dhab drain crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla said his opponents were unfairly cornering him on this matter. He said the project for cleaning the drain had already been prepared. It was delayed because the municipal corporation elections were yet to be held, he said.

