Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Mansa, May 4
The family of late singer Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala has announced that it would support Congress candidate Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu in the Lok Sabha poll.
Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moosewala, while addressing a gathering at his house, said that strengthening the hands of the Congress and saving the Constitution is the need of the hour.
Balkaur spoke from the stage in the presence of Congress candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency Jeet Mohinder Singh.
Balkaur said that he hadn’t got justice in the Sidhu Moosewala case. He said that Jeet Mohinder is a strong leader and has promised to support him in his fight for justice.
Jeet Mohinder said he would fight to get justice for Sidhu Moosewala’s family.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops
Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...
INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds
MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...