Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Mansa, May 4

The family of late singer Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala has announced that it would support Congress candidate Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu in the Lok Sabha poll.

Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moosewala, while addressing a gathering at his house, said that strengthening the hands of the Congress and saving the Constitution is the need of the hour.

Balkaur spoke from the stage in the presence of Congress candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency Jeet Mohinder Singh.

Balkaur said that he hadn’t got justice in the Sidhu Moosewala case. He said that Jeet Mohinder is a strong leader and has promised to support him in his fight for justice.

Jeet Mohinder said he would fight to get justice for Sidhu Moosewala’s family.

