‘CM jailed before polls to stifle his voice’: Arvind Kejriwal’s wife calls for vote against ‘dictatorship’

Sunita Kejriwal held her third roadshow in Delhi in support of AAP candidate Sahiram Pahalwan

Sunita Kejriwal during a roadshow in south Delhi in support of AAP candidate Sahiram Pahalwan, on Sunday. Video grab/X/@AAPDelhi



PTI

New Delhi, May 5

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Sunday alleged he was put in jail before the elections to “stifle” his voice and urged people to vote against “dictatorship” when the national capital goes to polls on May 25.

Sunita held her third roadshow in the national capital in south Delhi in support of AAP candidate Sahiram Pahalwan on Sunday.

She said her husband was put in jail since he built good government schools, mohalla clinics and promised to give Rs 1,000 to every woman in Delhi.

“He has put in jail just before polls to stifle his voice. Dictatorship is at its peak. Please save this country. Please cast your vote irrespective of the heat,” she added.

“Your chief minister and my husband has been put in jail. No court has declared him guilty. They are saying that inquiry is going on. If investigation goes on for 10 years, will they keep him in jail for 10 years? This is sheer hooliganism and dictatorship,” she charged.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. He is currently held in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

“Arvind ji is educated, honest and a true patriot. We have a 30-year-old marriage. When our alliance got fixed, he asked me, 'I have to do social work. Will you have any issues?' He has only one thing on his mind: to improve the life of common man.

“He carried out a hunger strike in 2011. He was advised against hunger strike by doctors since he is a diabetic but he still risked his life,” Sunita said.

