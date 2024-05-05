In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 4

Several voter awareness activities have been conducted by Nikas Kumar, Chairperson, SVEEP-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development), as the last date of voter registration ended today. Under the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to increase the voter participation in Punjab, a special “Vote Kar Amritsar” campaign was launched today wherein residents and students lit lamps in the courtyard of the heritage Town Hall building.

District Social Security Officer Meena Devi said to increase the participation of voters in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the district administration was conducting voter awareness activities. “The administration is conducting many special SVEEP activities in Amritsar, which are getting a good response from residents. A message has been given to voters to be aware of their vote via slogan “Vote Kar Amritsar”. We have also launched several initiatives, including engaging students of more than 50 educational institutions to download election-related mobile applications, including cVIGIL and Saksham, and to educate people about how to use them for information and streamline the electoral process,” she said.

District Programme Officer Hardeep Kaur said all voters must exercise their right to vote on June 1. She said keeping in mind the hot weather conditions on the polling day, voters should try to exercise their right to vote in the morning.

She said, “Water fountains, fans and canopies are also being arranged for polling stations so that people do not have to face any kind of difficulty in casting their vote.”

