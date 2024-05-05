 INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

Ramps, drinking water, furniture, lighting, toilets made available; 139 made model polling stations

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

DEO Sakshi Sawhney inspects arrangements to provide crèche facility for kids of poll staff on polling day in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 4

In what appears to be a step towards facilitating voters to ensure maximum voter turnout during the June 1 Lok Sabha elections, the district administration has equipped all 2,919 polling stations across 1,410 locations, spread across 14 Assembly segments falling under Ludhiana (9) and Fatehgarh Sahib (5) parliamentary constituencies, with assured minimum facilities (AMFs).

Facilities at a glance

Total polling stations 2,919

Polling stations with AMFs 2,919

Model polling stations 139

Exclusive Disabled stations 14

Exclusive women stations 14

Creche facility, ORS packs for polling employees

All these polling stations, including 1,460 at 515 locations in urban and 1,459 at 895 locations in rural areas, in Ludhiana district, have been equipped with ramps, drinking water, furniture, lighting and toilet facilities for voters and polling staffers.

Besides, the administration has developed 139 polling stations, including 10 each in 13 Vidhan Sabha segments and nine in the Ludhiana East Assembly constituency, as model polling stations.

Best arrangements in place

Our endeavour is to put in place the best arrangements for voters and polling staff. Special emphasis will be laid on differently abled, women and aged electors while special care and facilities will be given to women employees, especially single and young mothers, put on election duty. — Sakshi Sawhney, DC-cum-DEO

Moreover, one polling station in each of the 14 Assembly segments in the district, have been exclusively earmarked for differently abled and women electorates.

The brainchild of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney, the initiative was aimed at ensuring over 70 per cent polling, the target given by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to the election machinery across the country.

Sakshi told The Tribune here on Saturday that besides providing the basic amenities to equip all polling stations with the AMFs, the district administration had developed 139 polling stations as model ones by providing special facilities and making best arrangements for the electorates and polling staff.

“To provide best possible arrangements for them, one polling station in each Assembly constituency is being identified to be dedicated exclusively to the differently abled and women voters,” she said, adding that the identification of such locations was being made keeping in mind the maximum number of such voters in specific areas of each Vidhan Sabha segment.

Divulging arrangements for the General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha, slated here on June 1, the DC-cum-DEO said the district had already received 7,529 ballot units (BUs), 4,405 control units (CUs), and 4,677 voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) to conduct polling at 2,921 polling stations, including two auxiliary ones, across the 14 Assembly segments falling under Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seats.

Besides, 226 BUs, 462 CUs and 442 VVPATs have been made available in the district as buffer stock to be used in case of any exigency. “Sufficient quantity of polling materials such as paper seals and address tags had also been procured for the district at the CEO level and will be supplied in due course from the election store in Patiala,” she said.

The DC disclosed that sufficient manpower had also been made available in the district to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of the polling exercise.

Besides regular employees from various government departments, as many as 1,785 other employees, including 1,106 contractual, 192 guest faculty, 86 ad-hoc, 235 special cadre, 134 outsourced, 28 part-time and three temporary workers had also been put on the election duty in the district.

While 238 sector officers had been appointed across 14 Assembly constituencies, 3,503 each presiding officers (PROs) and assistant presiding officers (APROs), to be deputed at one each for one polling station and 20 per cent reserve staff, and 7,006 polling officers (POs) with two each at one polling station and 20 per cent reserve quota, will be deployed for the polling exercise in the district.

“To facilitate polling staffers and ensure their proper welfare during duty hours, we have arranged crèche facilities for toddlers of single mothers and adequate quantity of ORS packs have been procured to provide them to counter the extreme heat wave forecast by weathermen around the polling and counting days,” the DC-cum-DEO added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

2
Jalandhar

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

3
Diaspora

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

4
Diaspora

Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case

5
Trending

‘Win Raebareli before challenging for top’: Russian chess great Kasparov's cryptic post on Rahul Gandhi sets social media on fire

6
Delhi

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

7
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof

8
Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

9
Lok Sabha Elections

After Surat and Indore, Congress Puri LS candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns party ticket

10
India Explainer

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...

Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds

INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds

MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...

Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

Tewari assures law on shared registration of properties in city

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Speculation rife Lovely may replace Harsh in East Delhi

Auto-rickshaw driver injured as signboard falls on him

Five arrested for murder

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Hoshiarpur: Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at LPU hostel

Know your candidates fielded from Jalandhar constituency

Jalandhar: 5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

Raids held to arrest 20 miscreants who robbed farmer of tractor-trailer

Two minor girls abducted from city areas, two booked

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Preneet, blame game begins

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans