Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 4

Numerous stray cattle continue to roam the streets, increasing the risk of accidents manifold due to the municipal corporation’s failure to shift stray cattle from different parts of the city to gaushalas or shelters.

We are perplexed as to why the MC is not taking the matter seriously. Since the civic body collects cow cess, it ought to be used for the well-being of stray cattle. Jagjeet Singh, resident

This situation has persisted in the city for a long time despite the MC generating crores of rupees as cow cess every year. This financial year (2024-25), the MC aims to collect Rs 4 crore as cow cess and residents want this cess to be utilised in the right manner for the welfare of stray cattle.

Cattle roam the Hambran road, Tajpur road, Rahon road, Sua road, Jalandhar bypass and other major roads both within and outside the jurisdiction of the civic body. Additionally, these animals are commonly observed wandering the streets of Haibowal, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Urban Estate of Jamalpur, Dugri and various other areas.

It is necessary to mention that a number of fatal road mishaps involving stray animals have occurred in the past. Moreover, some incidents were reported where stray bulls attacked people. However, residents said concrete measures have yet to be taken by the MC to prevent such incidents.

Rupinder Kaur from BRS Nagar said stray cattle could commonly be seen roaming on the Lodhi Club-Phullanwal chowk road and other parts of the area. She emphasised municipal authorities must formulate a concrete plan to prevent road mishaps caused by the roaming cattle. She said the collected cess must be used for the welfare of these animals. Moreover, special funds should be allocated for establishing shelters with proper facilities for stray cattle. These initiatives will help reduce mishaps, she added.

Jagjeet Singh from Chandigarh road said, “The issue of stray cattle roaming the roads, streets and alleyways has remained unresolved for a long time. Currently, there is no MC General House in session, and there are no councillors who could raise the issue. We are perplexed as to why the MC is not taking this matter seriously. Since the civic body collects cow cess, it ought to be used for the well-being of stray cattle, guaranteeing their relocation to secure shelters where they can access sufficient feed, and where the injured or sick animals could receive essential treatment.”

MC’s Health Officer Dr Vipul Malhotra said they have already been running a drive to shift stray cattle from city areas to gaushalas.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.