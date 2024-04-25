Snatchers have a free run in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

Despite the poll code in force and security measures heightened throughout the city, snatchers are having a field day, seemingly unfazed by the police. Days after a disturbing CCTV footage went viral, capturing the brazen snatching of a purse from an elderly woman at Mota Singh Nagar, another alarming incident surfaced today.

A young girl fell victim to snatchers. She was accosted by two individuals on a motorcycle who swiftly snatched her phone before fleeing the spot. The CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral, reveals the perpetrators of the crime arriving on a motorcycle.

The pillion rider approached the girl on the pretext of asking for directions, only to push her and snatch her phone before making a quick getaway. While the incident is believed to have occurred at Guru Gobind Singh Avenue, police officials are yet to confirm the exact location.

Ravinder Kumar, SHO, Rama Mandi, confirmed having seen the CCTV footage, but stated that no formal complaint had been lodged in this regard.

“Efforts to ascertain the video’s authenticity and its specific location are underway. Appropriate action will be taken and the suspects will be arrested,” he said.

Meanwhile, the incident marks the fourth daring case of snatching in the city in recent days, creating concern among residents about their safety. Many expressed fear and insecurity, particularly those travelling alone or on two-wheelers. Residents say they are scared of wearing valuable jewellery, carrying cash or openly displaying mobile phones while venturing out, citing the heightened risk posed by snatchers.

