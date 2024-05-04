Congress’s Udit Raj files nomination papers from North West Delhi

New Delhi, May 3
Amidst resounding slogans of “Ladega Delhi, Jitega INDIA,” Congress nominee Udit Raj officially marked his candidacy for the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat in the Capital on Friday.
AAP, Cong leaders meet to appoint coordinators
New Delhi: A meeting of AAP and the Congress’ coordination committee was held on Friday to discuss the alliance’s strategy in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. Devender Yadav, the interim chief of the Congress’ Delhi unit, said the meeting was held for improved coordination between the two parties’ workers. “Today, we held a meeting in order to improve coordination between the workers of both parties. We took some important decisions. Seven coordinators have been elected,” he said. The meeting was attended by Yadav, along with senior leaders Subhash Chopra and Anil Bhardwaj from the Congress. AAP MLAs Durgesh Pathak, Dilip Pandey and others attended the meeting.
He was accompanied by Devender Yadav, the newly-appointed interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Deepak Babaria, AICC in-charge of the Delhi Congress and AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai.
Additionally, eight of the nine AAP MLAs from Northwest Delhi came to the returning office in Kanjhawala to extend their support to the Congress candidate. Prior to his nomination, Raj held a roadshow, traversing through the streets from Sector Rohini 24 to the District Commissioner’s Office in Kanjhawala.
“This is the final battle to save democracy, and there is no option but to win this battle at any cost,” stressed Raj. He also thanked his supporters on the occasion.
Yadav said, “The winds in Delhi have changed, and you will see the result on June 4. Before that, people are urged to do their work and press the button on the hand symbol.”
