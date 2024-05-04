4 kg crystal meth, 1 kg heroin seized from Amritsar peddler

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

The counter intelligence wing of the police has confiscated 4kg ICE (Crystal methamphetamine) and 1 kg heroin from a person in an operation against trans-border drug trafficking here today.

This is fourth major seizure of ICE, considered to be party drugs, in the border belt in past four months. With opium production has plunged since the Taliban authorities banned the poppy cultivation two years ago, Pakistan smugglers were trying to substitute heroin with ICE, if these seizures are anything to go by.

The police arrested Avtar Singh of Kakkar village here. DGP Gaurav Yadav said Avtar had received the consignment from Bhindi Saidan village in Ajnala and was to deliver it near Hargoind Avenue at Sher Shah Suri Road in Chheharta here.

“A police team, led by DSP Balbir Singh, apprehended the accused and seized 4kg ICE and 1kg heroin from him,” he said. A preliminary probe revealed that Avtar was in touch with Pakistan smugglers, who used a drone to drop the contraband. He was produced in the court and brought on police remand for further investigation to establish his links.

Earlier, the city police had seized 2kg ICE on January 4 this year along with .30 bore China-made pistol with five bullets from Simranjit Singh, alias Simar Maan. Later, the Tarn Taran police seized the crystal meth twice on January 28 and February 20. On January 28, the Tarn Taran police confiscated 3.29kg ICE from Ravinder Singh and Paramjit Singh of Hardo Rattan and Dhanoa Kalan village respectively. They also recovered 1kg ICE on February 20.

Sources in the police said though the market price of ICE was less than that of heroin, but it had stronger and long lasting effect on the addict. Therefore, it was being sold at a higher price in the retail just like heroin, said Balbir Singh, DSP. He said the commercial quantity of heroin was 250gm while of ICE was 50gm.

