One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Chandigarh, April 25
BJP city unit chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra today launched a scathing attack on the Congress and AAP, saying “one thief is seeking votes for another”.
“Not long ago, the Congress used to call Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a thief, while the AAP had been calling the Congress a thief. Now both the thieves have joined hands. One thief is seeking votes for another thief,” Malhota said during a press conference called to launch BJP’s Sankalp Patra Modi’s guarantee.
This has already been launched by BJP central leadership in Delhi a few days ago. “We are preparing Sankalp Patra for Chandigarh also and will soon release that too,” said the BJP chief.
BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon, who was also present during the conference, did not answer even a single question of reporters. He avoided questions related to Chandigarh, saying they will keep these for some other day.
Earlier, he said: “From 2004 to 2014, in the Congress government, work was being done on scams and not on schemes, whereas in the past 10 years of the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work was done only on schemes.”
Tandon also said soon based on the suggestions of the people of Chandigarh, Chandigarh BJP’s Sankalp Patra would be prepared.
Malhotra said Modi has successfully completed more than 90% of BJP’s previous manifestos.
“Today Pakistan does not even have the courage to stare it at India with nefarious intentions. Considering the strength of India, today there is talk of even taking over PoK. Today 80 crore poor people are being given free ration every month. More than 50 crore people are connected to Jan Dhan Yojana and Rs 80 thousand crore are lying in these Jan Dhan accounts,” he said.
