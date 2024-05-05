Jalandhar: Free books distributed

Jalandhar: Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Collegiate Sr. Sec. School organises a book bank every year which operates under the aegis of the Department of Student Welfare. As the new session has commenced, KMV Book Bank has put up an exhibition of books of all subjects in order to facilitate the students. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that KMV's Book Bank is operational throughout the year. Students deposit the syllabus oriented books of their previous classes in the Book Bank and those who want to use the books can collect them from the Book Bank without a need to buy them. Moreover students also become aware of their duties as responsible citizens. Students have received books on various subjects such as English, history, chemistry, mathematics etc. The students will continue donating and collecting more books in this duration. Principal lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet, Dean Student Welfare, Veena Deepak, Co-ordinator, KMV Collegiate Sr. Sec. School, for being involved in the functioning of Book Bank.

Elocution competition

To foster the art of public speaking and inspire a positive change, Mayor World School organised an Inter House Eloquence Challenge 'I Inspire'. The competition was tailored for students in Grades VI to VIII and IX to XII which aimed to provide a platform for young minds to showcase their eloquence and creativity. A team consisting of two contestants from each house participated in both categories. Each participant delivered one-minute speech. The focus of their speech was to inspire and make a positive impact on the audience. The judging criteria for this challenge included the relevance of the topic chosen, delivery skills, audience impact, and body language. Judges Neerza Mayor and Sarita Madhok evaluated the participants' performances. Zia Kapoor and Kudrat Noor emerged victorious.

Students shine in BEd exams

Students of BEd third semester of St Soldier College of Education, Jalandhar, have brought laurels by bagging good marks in the examination conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University. College Principal Alka Gupta congratulated the students. Those who scored good marks were Mehak Khanna, Kumari Kamini, Ramandeep, Prabhjot, Ruchi, Lovely, Chandan, Anjali Sood, Yogita, Ajay Kapoor, Rajwinder Kaur and Chahat Jain, all of whom scored 348 marks out of a total of 400 and stood at the first place in the university. Group Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice Chairperson Sangeet Chopra congratulated the students on this achievement.

Talk on marketing strategies in fashion

The PG Department of Fashion Designing of PCM SD College for Women organised an international webinar on 'Digital Marketing Strategies in Fashion' under the guidance of college Principal Prof Pooja Prashar. The resource person for the session was Parminder Roorai, a renowned fashion designer from Melbourne, Australia. All students of the PG Department of Fashion Designing, along with faculty members, participated in the webinar. Roorai guided the participants on different strategies in the fashion field, sharing her journey as a fashion designer and faculty member. She discussed the globalisation of fashion products and the importance of digital marketing, sharing key factors for selling products online to increase profits and explaining the benefits of using various social media platforms for sales. HoD Sunita Bhalla, along with other faculty members of the Fashion Designing Department, was also present at the event.

Players felicitated

DAV management felicitated its players, who had won gold medals in various sports in DAV Sports, with cash prizes in an award ceremony organised at DAV Public School, Panipat. As many as 45 boys and 28 girls of Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, were invited in the event. Each player received a cheque of Rs. 5100 each from the DAV Management. The total amount won in volleyball, roller skating, karate, archery, swimming, badminton, gymnastics, hockey, football, basketball, wrestling, shooting, swimming, judo and lawn tennis of Police DAV Public School amounted to Rs. 3,92,700. Principal Dr. Rashmi Vij congratulated the players and their coaches on their achievement.

Skill course

Apeejay College of Fine Arts held a three-week certificate course in Communicative English and soft skills free of cost for the students of 12th standard. The students of various schools in and around the city enrolled in it and reaped the maximum benefits of this opportunity. Jaspreet Kaur and Pallak Saini from the Department of English acquainted the students with the importance of verbal and non-verbal communication. Various activities were done in these classes in order to improve their communication skills like Pictionary, spell bee, extempore, 2-minute monologue, calling and messaging etiquettes, synonyms, word building through scrabble, life and social skills, email and resume writing, tips and strategies to appear and crack interviews. The students participated in all these activities and learnt to express themselves confidently before the audience. Principal Dr. Neerja Dhingra said that since the youth is the future of the nation it is important to guide them and these free of cost skill enhancement classes give them an opportunity to explore the various courses which they might pursue in the future.