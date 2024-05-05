Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

New Delhi, May 4
Congress candidate from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency Jai Prakash Agarwal filed his nomination papers on Saturday.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal, Delhi Pradesh Congress president Devendra Yadav, Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain, Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress president Pushpa Singh and others joined Agarwal on the occasion.
Devendra Yadav said workers and leaders of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are working with full dedication, coordination and wisdom to defeat the BJP on all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats.
“In the past 10 years, BJP MPs have not done any work for the development of Delhi and people, who want to bring a change in the national capital,” he added.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “It seems that Congress candidate Jai Prakash Agrawal has already accepted his defeat. That is why he didn’t consider it necessary to go in a procession with local workers to file nomination papers.”
“The Congress does not have workers and 10 AAP MLAs from the area are only with him. But, AAP MLAs are not ready to give him public and economic support,” he added.
He said Agrawal wants his son Mudit Aggarwal to contest the Assembly elections from Chandni Chowk for a long time, but the Congress has never obliged him.
Reacting to this, Agarwal said, “Why did BJP change its candidate from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat? The people of Chandni Chowk know very well that the development work in the area has come to a complete halt and people were cheated by the BJP MP for 10 consecutive years.”
