2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

Amritsar, April 25

Two youth entered a businessman’s house in the Ramdas town area and tried to loot him, but were overpowered by his family and handed over to the police. Their third accomplice managed to escape from the spot.

Those arrested were identified as Jagroop Singh, a resident of Padda village, and Amandeep Singh, a resident of Shahpur Jajan village in Dera Baba Nanak.

Initial probe revealed that the suspects did not have any criminal background. They attempted to commit theft after their financial condition deteriorated.

Gaurav Kathia, a resident of Ramdas, told the police that he runs an SBI Grahak Seva Kendra in the town. On Tuesday evening, after closing the centre when he went back to his home the suspects followed him. When Kathia entered the house, the suspects too entered the premises and tried to snatch his bag containing cash on a pistol point.

However, Kathia confronted them. His family members, including his brother Arun, wife and mother, also came and overpowered the suspects. The people in the neighbourhood also reached the house. The two suspects were handed over to the police while their accomplice managed to escape from the spot.

The police recovered a plastic toy pistol from the possession of the suspects. Investigating officer (IO) sub-inspector Guriqbal Singh said the duo were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation.

The IO said as per preliminary probe, both the suspects were childhood friends. Jagroop used to run a medical store which suffered losses. “The losses in medical store forced him to rob SBI Grahak Seva Kendra owner. They did a recce of the centre before attempting to loot Kathia on Tuesday evening,” the IO said. The court sent the duo to three-day police remand and further probe was on, the IO added.

