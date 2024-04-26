JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

As the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE (Main) Results 2024 (Session 2), several candidates from Ludhiana have achieved remarkable feats by attaining percentiles above 99.

Agrim Bhanot of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, here, secured All India Rank (AIR) 81 in JEE (Mains). During the second session, he achieved 99.96 percentiles. He completed his Class XII at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School and intends to pursue computer science.

Expressing joy over Agrim’s accomplishment, his father Ashish Bhanot, who works with a multinational IT company, said his son aspires to study computer science at either IIT, Bombay, or Delhi. Agrim refrained from using social media, focusing on his studies to achieve his goals. He enjoys reading books and swimming during his free time. His mother Archana Bhanot is a homemaker.

Tanush Bansal achieved AIR 629 with 99.96 percentile and Anshita Batra secured a rank of 650 (99.96 percentile).

Tanush completed his Class XII at Baba Isher Singh Public School. He now aims to study computer science at the IIT, Delhi. His father Rajan Bansal is a businessman involved in iron trading while his mother Isha Bansal is a homemaker.

Anshita, who attained AIR 650, also completed her Class XII at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School. Her father Gagandeep Batra is working with an IT company and mother Tamanna Batra is a homemaker. Tamanna said her daughter was keen on studying computer science at IIT, Bombay, or Delhi.

Meanwhile, Divyansh Bansal achieved AIR 768 (99.96 percentile); Aditya Kalra obtained AIR 1,115 (99.93 percentile) and Brahmasees Singh got AIR 1,320 (99.92 percentile). Hardik Mohindroo secured AIR 2,056 and Akemjot Singh achieved AIR 2,656.

Moreover, according to information, 20 other students have achieved percentiles of 99 and above.

The National Testing Agency unveiled the results of the second session on Wednesday night. On the announcement of the results for session 2 of the JEE (Main), students checked their results online. Successful candidates also expressed happiness after visiting their institutes in the city on Thursday.

