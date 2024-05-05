Five arrested for murder

PTI

New Delhi, May 4

Five persons were arrested for allegedly killing a man, who used to threaten people and record the video of the act for his Instagram posts, the police said on Saturday.

Ashok, alias Thanda Pani, 17, was found with multiple injuries near his residence in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri area on April 17. He was beaten up by a group of people with rods and sticks, the police added.

According to DCP (East) Apporva Gupta, the accused were identified as Anuj, alias Annu (34), Pawan, alias Vikas (34), Abhinav Raj, alias Annu Pudi (27), Sandeep Ghawari (35) and Mukesh Kumar (35).

The accused were arrested from Trilokpuri on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, Ashok used to make reels, where he would threaten people and record the act to influence his friends and exercise dominance in the locality. He would also put those videos on his Instagram account, which he ran with the name ‘Thana Pani’, he said.

He had threatened and forced one of the accused to kneel down in front of people. He had also recorded a video of the act and uploaded it on Instagram. The police officer said the person whose video was made caught Ashok alone in the area that day and allegedly abducted him in a car.

