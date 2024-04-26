Jalandhar: ‘Y’ security for Tajinder Bittu, Karamjeet Chaudhary & her son

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 25

Three leaders from Jalandhar, including two who had recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP, have been provided ‘Y’ category security by the Centre.

The three leaders are former AICC secretary Tajinder Bittu, 2023 Congress bypoll candidate from the Jalandhar LS seat Karamjeet Chaudhary and Phillaur Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary.

While Bittu and Karamjeet Chaudhary had moved to the BJP, the latter’s son Vikramjit is still in the Congress and has been openly rebelling against Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Singh Channi.

Vikramjit had resigned as the chief whip while he was suspended from the Congress and removed as the AICC member on the orders of Punjab affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav yesterday.

All three leaders will get eight armed CRPF commandos on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Intelligence Bureau teams had recently sent their threat analysis report to the MHA, on the basis of which security is being provided to the three.

Karamjeet Chaudhary, wife of deceased Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Tajinder Bittu, former Congress co-incharge for HP, had joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi.

While it has become a trend for the BJP to provide Central security to almost all its big new joinees, including sitting MP Sushil Rinku and MLA Sheetal Angural, separate security provision for Vikramjit has surprised everyone.

