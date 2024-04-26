Duo held for threatening to kill trader

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

The Ludhiana police arrested Sherry Jolly, who pointed a pistol at a cloth merchant of Akalgarh Market in the city on Wednesday, along with his companion Karwal.

A case was registered against the duo yesterday.

Sources said on April 16, an argument broke out between the complainant, Shivam Malhotra, owner of Malhotra Garments at Akalgarh Market and the suspect, Sherry Jolly, another businessman, over less number of delivery of clothes.

The complainant told the police that he had been buying stock of garments from Jolly for the past three years. On April 16, he ordered garments and when the same arrived, the number of garments was found less than the ordered quantity.

“I called Jolly and told him about the matter. After which, he created a ruckus over the phone. Yesterday, when I was in my shop, Jolly and his companion entered the shop and started abusing me. He pointed a pistol and threatened to kill me. Other shopkeepers intervened and saved my life,” he alleged.

On the basis of CCTV footage, the police registered a case and arrested the suspects.

Kotwali SHO SI Maninder Kaur said the suspects would be produced in court and their remand would be sought to probe whether the pistol the man was carrying was licensed or not.

