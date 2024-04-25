Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail

PTI

Dibrugarh, April 25

Family members of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who met him at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam on Thursday, said they could not discuss the prospects of him contesting the Lok Sabha polls due to "strictness of the authorities".

Speaking to reporters, they said they would take up the "non-cooperative attitude" of the jail authorities with the Dibrugarh district commissioner and return next week for a detailed discussion with Singh.

Their visit comes a day after Singh's legal counsel Rajdev Singh Khalsa had claimed that he would contest the Lok Sabha poll from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab.

Amritpal was arrested in April last year and the stringent National Security Act invoked against him. He along with nine of his associates is currently lodged at the Dibrugarh jail.

Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh, uncle Sukhchain Singh, wife Kirandeep Kaur and other relatives reached here earlier in the day, and some of them later visited him in the jail.

They were subjected to a thorough security check at the gate, with assistant jailor Nayan Jyoti Dutta also going through the documents they were carrying, officials said.

Tarsem Singh and Sukhchain Singh later told reporters that it cannot be confirmed at the moment whether Amritpal will be contesting the elections.

They claimed that they met Amritpal only for a few moments and could not discuss the matter properly due to the strictness of the jail authorities.

They will meet the district commissioner on Friday and come back again after a week to discuss the matter with Amritpal.

Khalsa had met Amritpal on Wednesday and requested him to contest the polls.

