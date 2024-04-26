Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

A medical laboratory technician of the Civil Hospital, Parminder Singh, who was caught red-handed accepting a bribe has been suspended by the authorities.

Dr Hitinder Kaur, Director, Health and Family Welfare, has suspended Parminder with immediate effect as per the Punjab Civil Services Rules. He has been sent to the headquarters at the Civil Hospital, Moga. The Civil Surgeon, Moga, has also been informed and asked to send his attendance record in coming days.

The lab technician was caught taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 from an applicant for changing a positive dope test report into negative during a sting operation carried out today by Civil Surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh on Saturday.

An applicant had complained to the Civil Surgeon that he went to the hospital to get his dope test done and a lab technician asked him to pay bribe. He assured him that his dope test would come negative if he get the test done even after drinking alcohol and, in turn, asked for a bribe of Rs 3,000 from him.

“Such acts are shameful and will not be accepted. I warn that strict action will be taken against any employee, if found indulging in such activities,” Dr Aulakh said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.