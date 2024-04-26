Will not change public opinion: Delhi BJP chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva criticised the AAP’s campaign song, deeming it insufficient to alter public opinion. Sachdeva underscored the electorate’s disillusionment with AAP’s governance, despite their efforts to bolster their image through music and pamphlets.

The AAP unveiled its campaign song on Thursday, a month before polling in the Capital. Nonetheless, Sachdeva asserted that after nine years of developmental stagnation and corruption, the AAP has lost touch with the people of Delhi.

He also highlighted the controversy surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s promises of free electricity and water. “Currently, middle-class families in Delhi are compelled to purchase electricity at Rs 8 per unit, while shopkeepers pay Rs 13 per unit. Moreover, the water supply situation has deteriorated to such an extent that altercations over water fetching have become a commonplace in unauthorised colonies. A recent incident even resulted in a woman losing her life over a water filling dispute,” he added.

He said, “Following Kejriwal’s alleged involvement in the liquor scam, support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has significantly waned. Even volunteers once aligned with the party are now distancing themselves.”

Sachdeva accused the AAP of endeavouring to salvage their political standing by portraying Kejriwal’s arrest for corruption as political martyrdom.

He contended that not only Delhi but also voters across the 21 seats where AAP is contesting have decided to reject the party.

“Today, not just Delhi, but even the people of Punjab are distressed due to the developmental stagnation and rampant corruption under AAP’s rule,” Sachdeva remarked.

Furthermore, he predicted a substantial defeat for the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections, asserting that no amount of campaigning, through pamphlets or songs, will sway public opinion against the party.

