Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

Malerkotla, April 25

A 27-year-old man from Tollewal village in Malerkotla was allegedly stabbed to death at White Rock city in Canada’s British Columbia province.

The victim, Kulwinder Singh Sohi, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2018 and was recently granted permanent residency.

Investigations revealed Sohi was allegedly stabbed by unknown assailants, who had called him to a waterfront at White Rock late on Tuesday night.

A pall of gloom descended on Tollewal village when Sohi’s parents, Gurpreet Singh and Manpreet Kaur, received news of their son’s killing. “I sent my both sons abroad by borrowing money from friends and relatives, but had no idea about the poor law and order situation in Canada,” said the aggrieved father, adding that the family was not in a position to meet expenses to bring Sohi’s body back to India.

Villagers have called upon NRIs from the Amargarh constituency to help bring the body to India and impress upon the Canadian authorities to bring the killers to justice. Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) staff sergeant Rob Dixon said a police team had reached the spot within minutes of the incident, but Sohi succumbed to his injuries.

