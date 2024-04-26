VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

The Ludhiana Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday apprehended a Senior Assistant, Amandeep Singh, posted in the office of the District Social Justice and Empowerment Officer, Ludhiana district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson for the state VB said the suspect was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Satish Kumar, a resident of Kishanpura village in Dera Bassi tehsil of SAS Nagar.

He said the complainant approached the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Vigilance Bureau Ludhiana unit and alleged that the employee had demanded Rs 1 lakh to favour his daughter in verification of her caste certificate.

He said the suspect had previously taken Rs 20,000 from him into his bank account through SBI Yono app and demanding the remaining amount of the bribe.

The spokesperson said after a preliminary inquiry about the complaint, the VB team of the EOW laid a trap during which the suspect was caught red-handed while accepting the second instalment of bribe of Rs 20,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

He said in this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him at the VB police station of the EOW Ludhiana unit. He would be produced in a competent court tomorrow and further investigation in the case was under progress.

SHO’s reader nabbed on corruption charge

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, on Thursday arrested constable Balraj Singh, posted as reader of the SHO, NRI police station, here, red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson for the state VB said the policeman was arrested on the complaint of advocate Arun Kumar Khurmi, a resident of Upkaar Nagar, Civil Lines Ludhiana.

He said the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that his wife owns a land of 20 kanal at Udhowal village in Ludhiana district where two persons had tried to take possession of the land forcibly and also stolen trees on the land.

The complainant had lodged a police complaint which is pending before the SHO, NRI Cell, here. He said the police did not initiate any action so far on his complaint and reader Balraj attached with the SHO, NRI cell, had been demanding Rs 1 lakh to get the case registered. The suspect had asked him to pay Rs 20,000 as bribe in advance and balance of Rs 80,000 by next week.

The spokesperson said after verification of his statement, a case was registered. Subsequently, a VB team laid a trap in which constable Balraj was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses outside the NRI police station and role of the SHO would also be examined during further probe into the case. The suspect would be produced in the competent court tomorrow.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.