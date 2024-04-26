VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested a patwari identified as Ripudaman Singh. He is posted in the Gumanpura circle revenue halqa here.

A VB spokesperson said the patwari was arrested following a complaint lodged by Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Gumanpura village here. He said the complainant stated to the VB that Ripudaman Singh demanded Rs 10,000 for registering mutation (Inteqal) of his land in revenue records.

The spokesperson said after a preliminary inquiry, a VB team laid a trap and caught the patwari red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the suspect at the VB police station, Amritsar range. The suspect would be produced in a court to seek police custody for further investigation into the case, the spokesperson said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.