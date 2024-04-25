3 nabbed for snatching vehicles in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, April 24
The city police have arrested three persons involved in snatching vehicles. The police also recovered vehicles from their possession.
Police officials said they got a tip-off that Dilpreet Singh, alias Deepu, a resident of Gurdev Nagar, and Maninder Singh, alias Vicky, of Harnamdass Pura, who were habitual offenders, were riding a motorcycle snatched from a person near the Jail Chowk.
“After getting information, the police laid a trap and saw two youths riding a motorcycle bearing registration number PB08EU5663. When the police stopped the duo for checking, they failed to provide information about the owner of the vehicle or any show document, following which they were arrested,” they said.
The police said during investigation, the suspects disclosed that their accomplice, Budh Parkash Singh of Mohan Vihar Ladhewali here, was also involved in snatching vehicles. The police arrested him and recovered a scooter from his possession. The number plate affixed on the scooter was found to be fake.
Police officials said the suspects confessed to have been involved in several snatching incidents. They also confessed to have snatched a motorcycle from a person near Lovely Sweets around four days ago.
A case under Sections 379B, 34 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Division No. 2 police station. Maninder and Dilpreet have a criminal past as cases were already registered against them at various police stations. Further investigations were on in the case, claimed officials.
