Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Amritsar, April 12

Sikhs, under the banner of the World Sikh Parliament, celebrated ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’ (Baisakhi) on the New York State Assembly premises.

The occasion is celebrated as National Sikh Day in various states of the US.

New York Assembly member Zohran Kwame Mamdani felicitated the World Sikh Parliament while recognising the community’s concept of ‘Vand Chhako’ (share what you have), carrying out relief efforts by various Sikh organisations in the times of need, sharing 2.5 lakh meals with families during Covid-19 in New York City and during Ukraine crisis, aid to Punjab during 2019 floods and holding educational programmes for Sikh youth to connect them with their language, religion and culture.

World Sikh Parliament coordinator Himmat Singh said with the cooperation of the Assembly members, the issue of transnational repression was also being taken with the Governor and the US President.

The SGPC has also made preparations to send its jatha of pilgrims to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post on Saturday at 8.30 am from its headquarters.

