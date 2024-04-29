Hit by car, man dies

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 28

The Shahkot police have booked a car driver on the charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving.

Investigating officer (IO) Puran Singh said the suspect had been identified as Parminder Singh, alias Paraminder Singh, a resident of Mundi Kalu village falling under the Lohian Khas police station.

Rannjit Singh, a resident of Mannak Pur village, told the police that the suspect was driving his car in a fast and negligent manner on April 26. The car hit his father, Baldev Singh, on the roadside, leading to his death.

The IO said the car driver managed to flee from the spot. A case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC had been registered. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

Cyclist dies in road mishap

A cyclist died on the spot after being hit by a speeding truck near Kanshi Nagar, Phagwara. The deceased has been identified as Radhey Shyam. The truck driver managed to flee after the mishap. The police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 304A, 279, 338 and 427 of the IPC.

