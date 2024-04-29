High lemon price leaves a sour taste

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

While prices of almost all vegetables remain stable, the rate of lemon has suddenly shot up to Rs 150 per kg in the wholesale market. While in retail market, it varies between Rs 170-180 per kg. Reason — there has been high demand and short supply.

Lucky from Lucky Vegetables, wholesale Sabzi Mandi, near Karabara Chowk, said the price of lemon was around Rs 30-40 per kg a few days ago, which has reached Rs 125 per kg in the wholesale market. Other expensive vegetables remain ginger and garlic, which are priced at Rs 150 each.

“Their prices will be the same for another month or so, till the end of the extreme hot season,” the dealer said.

At the same time, prices of other vegetables are comparatively reasonable. Onion is being sold at Rs 22 per kg, potato Rs 22 per kg, tomato Rs 30 per kg, capsicum Rs 20 per kg, cauliflower Rs 35 per kg, carrot Rs 15 per kg, raddish Rs 30 per kg, ladyfinger Rs 50 per kg in the wholesale market. Whereas in the retail market or at vegetable vends, the prices of vegetables increase by Rs 20-30 per kg.

A homemaker, Anjali Malhotra, said there was a huge gap in the prices of wholesale and retail markets.

The wholesale prices were much lower than those available in the retail market. “An increase of Rs 5-10 per kg did not pinch but they sell with double margin at times, which is not fair,” she said.

