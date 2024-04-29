Health employee absent from duty but drawing salary

Ludhiana, April 28
In an unusual incident, an employee of the Health Department was absent from duty for a long time but was drawing salary by sending his attendance regularly.
The person was working under one of the health blocks and is posted at a sub-centre. He was absent from duty for a long time but was sending his attendance regularly and drawing salary.
After the incident came to the fore, Civil Surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh has ordered a probe into the matter to know how the employee was making things possible at his workplace and also ordered physical verification of all employees working in the Health Department.
The Civil Surgeon has formed a committee of a few senior officials and strict action is expected to be taken against the erring employee.
The inquiry into the matter has been started and the culprit will be taken to task. Physical verification of all the employees will be done to rule out any other such incident, the Civil Surgeon said.
“I have asked all senior medical officers (SMOs) to do physical verification of all employees working under them. The SMOs have been instructed to hold a meeting once a month with field staff during which review of various health programmes will be done. Physical verification of the employees will also be done and in case any employee is unable to attend the meeting due to any reason, the meeting with the particular employee will be held the next day,” Dr Aulakh said.
Committee formed
