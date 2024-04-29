 Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

Vending zones have not been set up to date, leaving them to face harassment, says union

Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

Vendors sell fruits on the roadside in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 28

As the Municipal Corporation has failed to ensure the implementation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, so far in the city, vendors have encountered difficulties in conducting their businesses due to the absence of designated vending zones. Furthermore, despite a survey of 21,725 street vendors being conducted over six years ago, the civic body has neglected to provide a safe space for them to sell their goods and earn a livelihood.

With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, street vendors are advocating for their rights and the establishment of vending zones again. Highlighting fake promises made by politicians to address their concerns in the past, members of the Rehri Phari Federation lamented that no tangible action had been taken. They alleged that successive governments had failed to provide them their rights by establishing vending zones.

Vijay Kumar, vice-president of the federation said: “We have been demanding the establishment of vending zones as per the Street Vendors Act for 10 years. Instead of establishing the same, MC’s tehbazari wing only harasses the vendors by lifting their carts or equipment. The Act for the welfare of the street vendors was passed in 2014 but the MC, which was supposed to establish vending zones for the identified vendors, had failed to establish any vending zones to date.”

Kumar said: “Like in previous elections, vending zones are still our major demand even in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We don’t want fake assurances from politicians, which are often made just before the elections and then nothing is done. We want our rights to be provided so that we can do business and earn a livelihood by following the rules.”

Another vendor said it was uncertain when MC’s tehbazari wing employees would come and lift carts and articles of vendors selling their products by the roadsides. In the absence of any designated vending zones, where should the vendors go? When the union has been demanding the same for nearly the past decade, the civic body has failed to take any concrete measures for their welfare. In fact, their carts and articles are often seized. They are unsure when the implementation of the Act for the vendors will be ensured, he added.

An audit report, prepared by the Indian Audit & Accounts Department, had earlier revealed wasteful expenditure of Rs 40.15 lakh attributed to the non-development of the street vending zones in the city. Notably, a company had completed the street vendor survey in December 2017 and had surveyed a total of 21,725 street vendors. The MC had made payment of Rs 40.15 lakh to the company up to November 2022. However, vending zones for the surveyed vendors were not established.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

2
Delhi

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

3
Punjab

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

4
Entertainment

Actor Sahil Khan arrested in Mahadev betting app case; remanded in police custody till May 1

5
Diaspora

'Indian-origin doctor who drove Tesla off cliff experienced ‘psychotic' break'

6
Trending

Vistara airlines responds to actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘airport circus’ comment

7
Bathinda

Ruckus forces Harsimrat Badal to cut short speech at SAD youth workers' rally in Bathinda

8
Himachal

Want world to know about 'Chinese repression': Tibetan girl who was jailed for demanding 'Free Tibet'

9
India

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving ex-PM Deve Gowda’s grandson

10
J & K

Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Udhampur; massive search operation on

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...

Pak boat carrying ~600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who too was present at...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Include stray dog issue in poll manifesto: Residents to candidates

Post conclusion of events, organisers leave heaps of garbage at public places

Amritsar MC sanitation workers’ demands to be fulfilled

Residents to protest dumping of waste into Tung Dhab drain

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Delhi Congress chief Lovely resigns

AAP-Congress alliance falling apart: Sachdeva

Wife ‘denied’ permission to meet Kejriwal, alleges AAP

Kejriwal arrest a conspiracy to weaken Opposition: Bhardwaj

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Over 2.90 lakh MT wheat procured from mandis

SDM reviews wheat procurement

Hit by car, man dies

Ludhiana youth held for kidnapping minor

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

High lemon price leaves a sour taste

No respite from traffic bottlenecks on roads in old city areas

Health employee absent from duty but drawing salary

Open House What needs to be done to address negligence, insensitivity in public healthcare centres?

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Motorcycle-borne persons attack SAD BC wing chief

Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM