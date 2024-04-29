CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today held a roadshow in the city in favour of Aam Aadmi Party’s Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi. The roadshow began from Bhuri Sahib Gurdwara in Haibowal and culminated near Primary Smart School, Haibowal.

This is the first time that the Chief Minister came to Ludhiana after the election code of conduct

was imposed. Standing through a sun roof of a vehicle, Mann was welcomed with flowers as he waved to the people and appealed to vote in favour of AAP. In response, Mann also showered flowers on the public.

People were moving along the vehicle while some were standing atop their houses and buildings to catch a glimpse of Mann. Ashok Parashar was standing besides him.

“The Aam Aadmi Party government takes care of all sections of society. The people of the state have entrusted the state to the AAP and it has accomplished works that other government could not even dream of,” said Mann.

The Chief Minister said the three political parties were not even able to find 13 candidates for the Lok Sabha seats. Their leaders were refusing to contest the elections as they know that their defeat was certain and their plight was the result of their misdeeds, he said.

Ashok Parashar said the public had given full support to the Aam Aadmi Party, due to which its 92 MLAs had reached the Assembly. He said If people give their blessings in the same way, only AAP MPs would be seen in Parliament as well.

MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke of the Jagraon constituency also sought votes in favour of Ashok Parashar. She said, “I have long been demanding MP funds for the development of my area but the Jagraon Assembly constituency has always been neglected by MP Ravneet Bittu.”

MLA Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga said looking at the number of people who reached the rally, it is clear that the people of Ludhiana would definitely send Parashar to Parliament.

First visit since poll code imposition

This is the first time CM Bhagwant Mann came to Ludhiana since the model code of conduct came into force in the state after the poll dates announced by the EC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhagwant Mann #Lok Sabha