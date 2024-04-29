Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM

Patiala, April 28
The administration has extended the deadline for depositing firearms until May 6. Earlier, persons with licensed firearms were asked to deposit their weapons with the authorities by April 29. The Additional District Magistrate said, “The arms license holders may deposit their arms by May 6.”
The administration has appealed to the local residents to reach the police stations or identify private weapon dealers to deposit their licensed weapons, as the model code of conduct was in place because of the ensuing General Election. The poll is set to be held in Punjab on June 1.
The police warned license holders that the District Administration would take punitive measures against those who fail to deposit their firearms.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...
Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park
Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who too was present at...