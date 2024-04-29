Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 28

The administration has extended the deadline for depositing firearms until May 6. Earlier, persons with licensed firearms were asked to deposit their weapons with the authorities by April 29. The Additional District Magistrate said, “The arms license holders may deposit their arms by May 6.”

The administration has appealed to the local residents to reach the police stations or identify private weapon dealers to deposit their licensed weapons, as the model code of conduct was in place because of the ensuing General Election. The poll is set to be held in Punjab on June 1.

The police warned license holders that the District Administration would take punitive measures against those who fail to deposit their firearms.

