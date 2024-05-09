IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 9

A video of skipper KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka engaging in a visibly intense conversation after being defeated at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has gone viral.

SRH stormed through to a 10-wicket victory over LSG, courtesy of an explosive batting show from opening duo Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

After LSG won the toss and opted to bat first, they posted a below-par total of 165, with skipper Rahul playing a sluggish knock of 29 in 33 balls.

Ayush Badoni's (55 in 30) and Nicholas Pooran's (48 in 26) 99-run partnership gave the LSG a respectable finish.

In reply, Head (89 in 30) and Abhishek (75 in 28) wreaked havoc on the LSG bowlers as SRH chased down the target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs.

The owner of LSG appeared visibly displeased after the match's outcome and was seen engaged in an intense discussion with skipper Rahul along the boundary line at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday night.

Although the content of their conversation was inaudible, the animated exchange between the owner and captain, captured by the broadcaster, gained traction on social media following LSG's crushing 10-wicket defeat.

However, fans were unsettled by the LSG owner's public gesture towards Rahul in the stadium, suggesting that discussions about the loss should take place in private rather than in front of spectators.

"A player of such calibre KL Rahul needing to bear the wrath of the team owner on field in national media is depressing to say the least ! #pathetic. U guys are disappointed - we get it ! Talk it out in a team meeting behind closed doors!" wrote a use on X.

Sanjiv Goenka behaving so rude on KL Rahul in public infront of Cameras for the loss .



KLR should come out of this Shit franchise 🤦🏽‍♂️



Horrible. Disgusting. Pathetic. #SRHvLSG | #KLRahul | #SamPitroda pic.twitter.com/owiyOWr31K — ஷிபின் Shibin ( மோடியின் குடும்பம் ) (@Shibin_twitz) May 9, 2024

"How an Entrepreneur can be so hard man it's a match or a game where you win or lose it's really a painful experience for #KLRahul," another one said.

"This is just pathetic from @LucknowIPL owner. Never saw SRH management with players on the field or even closer to dressing room irrespective of so many bad seasons and still face lot of wrath for getting involved. Just look at this @klrahul..." another comment read.

This Sanjiv Goenka Lucknow IPL team’s owner is disrespecting our Kannadiga pride KL Rahul.



He is a serial offender and he has disrespected MS Dhoni when he captained Pune team.

pic.twitter.com/szajAvEfPU — Chandan Sinha (@chandanAIPC) May 8, 2024

After the loss, LSG slipped to sixth in the points table and they need to win their last two matches and hope other results go their way if they are to qualify for the playoffs.

