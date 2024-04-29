Include stray dog issue in poll manifesto: Residents to candidates

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 28

The menace of stray dogs in the city has always remained unabated. Residents have demanded that effective sterilisation of strays dogs must be added by contenders of the Lok Sabha elections in their poll manifesto. Residents say the civic administration has not done enough to counter the problem and failed to perceive the quantum of threat to human lives.

It’s common to see a pack of stray dogs in streets of Chheharta. It is difficult for us to walk in streets, especially in the wee hours or in the night. I come home from my work at night. Abhishek Kumar, a Chheharta resident No one can predict movement of stray dogs. They run behind two-wheelers, which makes driving difficult for commuters. I advise political candidates to add this issue in their election manifesto and solve it. Sarbjeet Singh, A Kartar Nagar resident

Local NGOs, political and social leaders, including Lakshmi Kanta Chawla, have already raised the demand that political parties must share their plans to curb the stray dog menace. They have also urged residents to question politicians, who visit their homes for canvassing, about a solution for the stray canine issue.

Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Chheharta, said, “It is common to see a pack of stray dogs in every street of Chheharta. It is difficult for us to walk in streets, especially in the wee hours or in the night.” He said, “I come from my work at night. When I walk back home, the fear of stray dog attack in a street always haunts me.”

Vijay Kumar, another resident of Chheharta, said, “Political parties make tall claims these days, but no one thinks about basic problem in our localities. The issue of stray dogs is one of them.” He said, “Many incidents of stray dog bites have been reported, but the authorities concerned have never taken any lesson from them.”

He said, “The government should come with up a policy to counter the stray menace so that no one is scared of dogs in the residential areas.”

Sarbjeet Singh, a resident of Kartar Nagar, said, “No one can predict movement of stray dogs. They suddenly run behind vehicles, especially two-wheelers, which makes driving difficult for commuters.”

He said, “I advise political candidates to add this issue in their poll manifesto and solve it immediately. The administration should start intensive sterilisation campaign for stray dogs or shift them to shelters.”

Kulwinder Kaur, another resident, said, “Stray dogs bark at night and disturb our sleep. There has been a massive spurt in the number of street dogs in this area of the city, but no one is bothered about it.”

