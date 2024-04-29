Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 28

Congress rebel from Himachal Pradesh (HP), Rajinder Rana, who was last active in Chandigarh while campaigning for the Congress in the recent MC elections, is back in the city, this time to seek votes for the saffron party.

Known as the giant killer for defeating former HP Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal in the 2017 elections, Rana, who is contesting from the Sujanpur Assembly seat on BJP ticket, exhorted residents of the hill state residing in Chandigarh to show their love and support for BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon.

Rana, who was the coordinator of the Chandigarh Congress for the December 2021 MC elections, had stayed in the city for several days and actively campaigned for the party besides holding meetings with party candidates. Rana, who owns a house in Sector 33, is often engaged to woo HP natives residing in the city.

“There are many holes in the ship of the Congress, but the future of youth and all sections of society is safe under the BJP. I call upon the people of Himachal Pradesh living in Chandigarh to work for the victory of BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon as its no point spoiling your vote for all know the BJP is again going to form the government at the Centre,” he said while addressing a gathering of people from the hill state at the party office in Sector 33.

HP govt on ventilator

Calling the Congress a “nikami” party, he said, “There was a recent episode in Himachal wherein the Congress proved to be so useless that it could not save its own MLAs. Of 43 MLAs, it is left with only 34 now. Today, the HP Government is like a patient on ventilator.” He claimed the BJP would win all Assembly and LS seats.

