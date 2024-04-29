3 drug peddlers arrested, 48 kg heroin seized in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, April 29
Three drug peddlers have been arested and 48 kg heroin seized by the Commissionerate Police Jalandhar.
The international drug syndicate is spread across five countries -- Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan and Canada.
Authorities said that alongside their international network, the syndicate had also established domestic presence with operations in two Indian states, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat.
The police also seized Rs 21 lakh, a cash-counting machine, and three high-end vehicles.
FIRs have been filed under the NDPS Act.
